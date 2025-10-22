© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sketchbook: Dancing Wheels

By Olivia Stein
Published October 22, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we learn about the Dancing Wheels dance company.

Dancer Mary Verdi-Fletcher is a pioneer in the world of wheelchair dancing.

In 1980, she founded Dancing Wheels, a physically integrated dance company located in Cleveland.

That means that dancers with disabilities and dancers without disabilities can come together on the stage.

Now, the Dancing Wheels company is in its 45th season.

“You don't have to say a word because when we set foot or wheel on stage, and we work together, people are seeing ability everywhere from the disabled and non-disabled dancers,” Mary Verdi-Fletcher said.

