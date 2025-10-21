Your Answers: How can we use AI?

In last week’s episode, we visited an agricultural center in Wisconsin that is both a dairy farm and learning lab.

Students there train in managing livestock and equipment while testing advanced technologies before they are rolled out to other farms across the state.

Tech like AI-powered milking robots, drones that monitor crops, and semi-autonomous tractors that can handle fieldwork.

For our write-to-us last week, we wanted to hear your ideas for other uses for AI.

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

We can use AI to give us new ideas like a food cooler that will take 5 seconds to cool to the temperature you want. Or we can create AI chips to put into robots to test stuff out.

- Czar, Edison Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think a new way to use AI is to program our computer to type what we want to say without us actually typing! Then our hands wouldn't always hurt from typing all the time.

— Minerva, Parkwood Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

We can use AI to help us solve many different problems. I love to go fishing. I could use AI to help learn about the different types of fish in our area.

— Anthony, Waterford Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think we can use AI for face recognition so we can detect criminals and send the cops an alert on where they are.

- Caleb, Ledgeview Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

If people are getting old or are disabled, they can help them do day to day tasks. and they can help you get answers for things that don't know.

— Blayn, Lowell Elementary