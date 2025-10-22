A+: Gliding Stars

A group of students involved with Gliding Stars, an organization that teaches ice skating to children with unique physical needs, is making a big impact!

The program pairs children with coaches and volunteers, helping them build strength, balance, and confidence while having fun.

Gliding Stars even provides special adaptive skating equipment to ensure safe skating for all.

We met inspiring skaters like Esther, who calls her group the "pink spinners," and Aly, who loves seeing everyone enjoy the sport.

The participants, from Northeast Ohio, even put on an annual ice show to showcase their skills!

This week’s A+ Award goes to Gliding Stars for overcoming challenges and spreading joy through ice skating!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.