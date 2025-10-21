Petting Zoo: Nonprofit Trains Service Dogs for Free

In Virginia, a non-profit offers highly trained service dogs to veterans and first responders free of charge.

A non-profit is an organization that operates to better their community through charity and is funded by donations from company donors.

Many veterans and first responders have mobility issues, ptsd, and more, meaning they need assistance from others. Service dogs from Mutts with a Mission do just that.

They begin training puppies at around eight weeks old, with training being completed at two years old.

The non-profit has placed more than 100 dogs nationwide, including six serving on U.S. navy ships.

Brooke Corson, Executive Director of Mutts with a Mission said, “You're changing a life, or, if it, you know, the dog's a facility dog, you're changing multiple, multiple lives."