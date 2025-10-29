NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 9

This week on the show:

How are tariffs affecting Halloween candy and costumes?

A teenager turns his family's basement into a haunted hotel.

Record breaking witches are breaking it down in Sandusky.

And we hear about the vibrant traditions of Dia de Muertos.

Neurodivergent (adjective): Refers to individuals whose brains work differently inducting differences in thinking, learning, processing, or behaving.

Adjudicator (noun): Someone who makes an official decision.

Calaveritas (noun): Short humorous poems used in the celebration of Dia de Muertos.

In this week’s Sketchbook, our producer Natalia takes us into the heart of Dia De Muertos, exploring the rich traditions and vibrant altars.

One of these traditions is Calaveritas, which translates to little skulls, but in this case we’re talking about funny poems.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like students to write a Calaverita, or funny poem about your favorite fall tradition.

Calaveritas are often paired up with colorful drawings of skulls - the Dia De Muertos kind - so we’d love to see some skull drawings too!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their poems.

This week’s episode is all about fall!

We visited a candy shop in Illinois that is still making caramel apples the same way they've been donning them for decades - by hand.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What’s your favorite fall treat?

Students can choose between: Caramel Apples, Halloween Candy, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Apple Cider, Or Something Else.

Click here to vote!