Education
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Dia de Muertos

Published November 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we learn about the Mexican traditions of Dia de Muertos and its cultural importance.

Dia de Muertos is celebrated on the first two days of November. It's a time to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. This tradition dates back to the Aztecs and Toltecs -- ancient civilizations in what is now Mexico.

One of the most common Dia de Muertos traditions is creating ofrendas, which is Spanish for offering. The ofrendas, which are decorated alters, will include photos, candles, marigold flowers, even the favorite foods of the people being celebrated, and we can’t forget the pan de muerto y las calaveritas.

We speak to Dalia de la Torre, an artistic makeup artist, to talk about the iconic La Catrina.

NewsDepth NewsDepth: Sketchbook
