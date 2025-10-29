A+ Award: Kids Who Care

Students from Avon Heritage Elementary showed us how they make their school a better place for students and care for their community through the Kids Who Care club!

The club is school-wide, being led by 5th grade students called the Kids Who Care Ambassadors. The members of the club work to make their school a better place for the students and work to support and care for their local community!

They're staying busy, with 5 events already planned for the next two months around the school and community! One of these events is helping the Avon Veterans of Foreign Wars with a vegetable garden!

Their care, kindness, and passion have earned them this week's A+ award! Keep up the good work!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.