Sketchbook: Record Breaking Witches

In this edition of sketchbook, we learn about witches in Sandusky who are brewing up some world records!

The annual Sandusky Witches Walk in 2025 gathered 970 witches from around the world, attempting to set two world records for largest witch's costume contest and world’s biggest witches' dance.

Not only were they there to set world records, but to support charity. Every year, the Sandusky Witches Walk helps raise funds for projects and programs that promote growth and development of youth and senior citizens in the community.

Participants came to the walk for many different reasons, some there for the charity aspect, and some just to have some fun.

“Dress up, let your hair down, and forget about everyday life. Be a kid and have fun!” said Courtney Yates.

The witches were successful, now holding two world records.

