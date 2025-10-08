NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 6

This week on the show:

The federal government shutdown at the beginning of the month.

But what does a government shutdown mean? Abbey explains.

We took a hike on the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

And we learn about the effects of invasive species in our environment.

Medicaid (noun): Government program that provides health insurance for adults and children with low income

Spending Bill (noun): A piece of legislation proposed dan passed by congress that authorizes the government to spend money on specific programs, agencies, projects, and activities

Solicitor (noun): A lawyer who serves at the top legal official for a village, town, or city

Legislation (noun): What laws are called before they are passed by Congress and enacted by the president

Hibernation (noun): The period when an animal, or plant, goes dormant to survive through the winter

Invasive Species (noun): A nonnative organism that has been introduced to a new environment by human activity, and is causing harm to the native ecosystem

Upcycle (verb): Reusing something to create a new product

The Towpath Trail in Northeast Ohio was once used by mules to pull canal boats in the 1800s.

Today, it's a 101-mile path for walking, biking, and enjoying nature, thanks to efforts to restore it after years of damage.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to tell us: What are your favorite hiking spots?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

Invasive species pose serious threats across the U.S., including states like Ohio and Florida.

In this week’s episode, we meet some scientists in central Florida who are tracking the spread of invasive Asian swamp eels, which disrupt native ecosystems and expand their territory during floods.

And for this week's Spot on Science, Jeff explains how some invasive species were brought to our state on purpose.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Have you noticed any invasive species in your neighborhood?

Students can choose between: Yes, I have seen invasive species. Or, No, I haven't noticed any.

