Petting Zoo: 82-year-old befriends raccoon!

In Connecticut, a man has formed an unbelievable friendship with a raccoon and its family!

Last spring, Dick Clark was sitting outside when a raccoon walked up to him in his backyard. The next night, the animal came back. This continued, and the raccoon eventually brought her five babies to meet him.

Every night, Dick waits for the raccoons to visit. He surprises them with different foods, like grapes and marshmallows.

He is always safe during his interactions with his furry friends, wearing gloves and being sure to wash his hands.

Dick says, “"The most important thing is it just keeps me occupied. I enjoy doing it. It's as simple as that."

Feeding wildlife is not advised, do not try this at home.