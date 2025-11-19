NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 12

This week on the show:

The House passes a funding bill to reopen the government.

Snow? Already? Are you ready to shovel snow?

What we need to know for this flu season.

And a Cleveland artist honors her Indigenous ancestors with quill art.

Hijab (noun): A hair covering that is worn by some Muslim women

Indigenous (adjective): Originating from a particular place

Quill Art (noun): Meticulous process of sourcing, cleaning, dyeing, and selecting porcupine quills

On our next episode, we’ll have our first Career Callout of the season.

Our Career Callout segments are when we have a professional answer student questions about their jobs.

This time, we will be talking to a nurse.

And we need the student’s help coming up with interview questions.

So for our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Ask a nurse about their job!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their questions.

November is Native American Heritage Month.

Ohio has a lot of Native American History - You can even see it in our name.

The word Ohio itself actually comes from the Iroquois Nation. They called the river that separates Ohio and Kentucky the Ohi-Yo, which means roughly, great creek.

For our poll this week, we want you to look around your neighborhood and try to identify any Indigenous words on the names of streets, rivers, parks, or maybe even your town itself.

And tell us: Are there any places in your community with Native American names?

Students can choose between: Yes! There are plenty of Native American words in different places. Or, No, I haven't noticed any.

