© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Sea Otter Pup and Mom Reunited

By Olivia Stein
Published November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

Petting Zoo: Sea Otter Pup and Mom Reunited

In California, a sea otter pup was reunited with its mother!

The Marine Mammal Center received a call about an otter pup along the shore so they sent team members with a carrier, a net, and a bluetooth speaker.

On the speaker, they played baby otter vocalizations to draw in the mother to their ship. Once the mother had made her presence known, they successfully floated the pup over to her.

A heartwarming reunification, caught on camera.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo
Olivia Stein
See stories by Olivia Stein