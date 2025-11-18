Petting Zoo: Sea Otter Pup and Mom Reunited

In California, a sea otter pup was reunited with its mother!

The Marine Mammal Center received a call about an otter pup along the shore so they sent team members with a carrier, a net, and a bluetooth speaker.

On the speaker, they played baby otter vocalizations to draw in the mother to their ship. Once the mother had made her presence known, they successfully floated the pup over to her.

A heartwarming reunification, caught on camera.