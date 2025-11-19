A+ Award: Kevin's Kindness Challenge

This week's A+ award goes to a group of students who are honoring their classmate with their kindness!

Their classmate Kevin had lost his battle to cancer. His kindness and care always shined through, and his school decided to honor him with their own kindness.

The students began collecting cereal boxes to donate to a local children's shelter and families in need.

They collected over 1,600 boxes of cereal, that each represented a domino of kindness.

Their kindness, caring, and continuation of Kevin's legacy has earned them this week's A+ award!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.