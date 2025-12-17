Write To Us: Are books better than screens?
In today’s episode, we learned that Australia has banned social media for children under 16 years old.
And Maragret reminds us that reading books is amazing for your brain.
For our write-to-us this week, we’d like you to reflect on these two stories and tell us: Are books better than screens, and why?
Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their answers.
Teachers and parents,
We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.
- the NewsDepth team