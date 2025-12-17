NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 14

This week on the show:

The Fed lowered interest rates one last time for 2025.

Australia has banned social media for children and teens.

Margaret explains the benefits of reading.

And Mary tells us about some impressive skaters.

Empathy (noun): Ability to understand and share the feelings of others

Atmospheric River (noun): A current of air containing large quantities of water vapor

Triple Axel (noun): A forward facing, three and a half revolution jump

Chord (noun): A group of notes sounded together to form a harmony

In today’s episode, we learned that Australia has banned social media for children under 16 years old.

And Maragret reminds us that reading books is amazing for your brain.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like you to reflect on these two stories and tell us: Are books better than screens, and why?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their answers.

Now, we want to know what you think of this social media ban.

For this week’s poll we want to know what you think: Should kids be on social media?

Students can choose between: Yes; Yes, but with supervision; Or No, it’s too risky.

Click here to vote!