Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Khloe's Kat Project

By Olivia Stein
Published December 16, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

In North Dakota, 7th grader Khloe Campbell is rescuing stray cats in her community!

It all started when she found 3 kittens across from her house. She says that the mother cat led her to the babies, and she knew she needed to help them.

Her parents allowed her to transform an old garage into a cat shelter, where she now rescues and rehabilitates them. Rehabilitation is the process of caring for sick or lost animals in order to get them back to their homes, or to a new, safe home.

In the seven weeks that she has been operating ‘Khloe’s Kat Project’, she has rescued 87 cats and counting.

"I love helping cats. And I love the animals, so it feels amazing,” Khloe said.

Khloe’s Kat Project is just her first step into her dream career, a veterinarian.

NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo
Olivia Stein
