A+ Award: Musicians of Midview

Recently we got to spend some time with some talented musicians at Midview Middle School who are learning to play the guitar.

Their teacher, Mr. Schmidt explained to us that this class is unique because the music they’re playing doesn’t necessarily fit into the regular performance programs of the band, so they need to develop other opportunities to show off their skills.

The class will get to play for the Midview School Board, and they’ll even go caroling through the halls of the Middle School to spread some holiday cheer.

We were really impressed with how hard they’re working and the amount of practice they’re putting into their new skill outside of class.

This week’s A+ Award goes to the guitar playing Middies at Midview Middle School for their musical abilities, and more importantly, all of their hard work.

