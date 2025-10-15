NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 7

This week on the show:

Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire.

There is an agricultural crisis affecting farmers.

Mary tells us about a few of our state’s top crops.

And a library welcomes new visitors after going viral.

Ceasefire (noun): When all sides agree to stop a war

Bankruptcy (noun): A legal process that can help when a business or a person has debt they cannot repay

Entrepreneur (noun): A creative person with big ideas who starts their own business to solve a problem or make something new, taking on risks to make it successful

Sporadically (adverb): Every once in a while or occasionally

In this week’s episode, we visit an agricultural center in Wisconsin that is both a dairy farm and learning lab.

Students there train in managing livestock and equipment while testing advanced technologies before they are rolled out to other farms across the state.

Tech like AI-powered milking robots, drones that monitor crops, and semi-autonomous tractors that can handle fieldwork.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to hear your ideas for other uses for AI.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

A library in Wisconsin posted a TikTok video that went viral, and now more and more visitors are learning about the great programs their local library has to offer.

For our poll this week, we want to know: How often do you visit the public library?

Students can choose between: Every day, Every week, Once a month, Sporadically, Or I haven’t been yet, but I plan to visit soon!

