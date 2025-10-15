Write To Us: How can we use AI?

TIn this week’s episode, we visit an agricultural center in Wisconsin that is both a dairy farm and learning lab.

Students there train in managing livestock and equipment while testing advanced technologies before they are rolled out to other farms across the state.

Tech like AI-powered milking robots, drones that monitor crops, and semi-autonomous tractors that can handle fieldwork.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to hear your ideas for other uses for AI.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

