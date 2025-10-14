© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Fair’s Goat Show puts Inclusion Center Ring

By Olivia Stein
Published October 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

In Virginia, a goat show is allowing children with physical and developmental disabilities to be a part of the show!

Alongside members of the local 4-H Youth Development program, these children are able to be a part of the livestock show.

One child in particular, Beau Bardhoshi, is blind. Hand-in-hand with his partner, Grayson Martin, he is able to show their goat.

In a livestock show, a blue ribbon is a stand-out moment to be awarded for their hard work. Since Beau is blind, he is unable to see his blue ribbon. Grayson, and his mom, worked to come up with a solution.

"I don't know where I, I don't remember exactly when I came up with the idea, but I said, "Hey maybe we can put it in braille." and my mom really enjoyed that idea,” said Grayson.

And they made it happen. With a braille ribbon, trophy, and certificate, Beau is able to enjoy his reward for his hard work, even without being able to see it.

At the Sunshine Goat Show, everyone is included.

