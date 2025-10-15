A+ Award: Launch Pad

Students from Bay Middle School in Bay Village showed us their technical savvy, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit through their Launch Pad program!

The students are challenged to come up with a product and pitch it to the school’s leadership team. When their products are green-lit, the teams of students design and create prototypes, create a marketing strategy, obtain raw materials, and produce products for the market place.

Each team came up with an idea for a product that would benefit their class and school. From fidget toys, to keychains, to umbrellas, each team’s product was unique and creative.

Their creativity and spirit has earned them this week’s A+ Award- congratulations to the Launch Pad program!

