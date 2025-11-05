NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 10

This week on the show:

Federal workers are not getting paid due to the government shutdown.

We visit the Cuyahoga Board of Elections.

We meet Ohio's first female governor.

And artists bring a parking lot to life in Cleveland’s Asiatown.

Lieutenant Governor (noun): A high ranking government official that works as second in command to the governor.

Last Tuesday, Ohioans and Americans across the country took to the polls.

This year, there were no federal or state-wide items on the ballot, but there were local races and issues that voters decided on.

Because each county had different races and issues on their ballots, we are assigning you to be the political reporters for your city.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to research what was on the ballot for your district and write a news article about it.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their findings.

Did you know that we once had a governor who served for only 11 days?

That's right, meet Nancy Hollister!

In 1997-1998, Governor Nancy Putnam Hollister held office in place of former governor George Voinovich; she was serving as his lieutenant governor.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Would you ever run for office?

Students can choose between: Yes, elected officials can help our communities. Or No, my civic role is to elect the best possible leader.

