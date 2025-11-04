Sketchbook: AsiaTown

Cleveland’s AsiaTown saw an artistic parking lot transformation earlier this year!

Asian artists joined together to create interactive art pieces in an abandoned parking lot in AsiaTown. The project is titled “For Those Who Call Here Home”.

The collections debuted in September 2025 as a part of the AsiaTown Mid-Autumn Festival that brings the community together every year.

The art featured a decorative light box, a signature archway, ping pong tables, playful seating arrangements, and three artistic planters.

Jordan Wong, the lead artist of the project, says he was inspired to create a piece that could be enjoyed by adults and children.

Students and teachers, if you liked this special segment, please let us know by filling this survey.

NewsDepth Episode 5608 Quality Survey