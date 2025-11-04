© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: AsiaTown

By Olivia Stein
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

Cleveland’s AsiaTown saw an artistic parking lot transformation earlier this year!

Asian artists joined together to create interactive art pieces in an abandoned parking lot in AsiaTown. The project is titled “For Those Who Call Here Home”.

The collections debuted in September 2025 as a part of the AsiaTown Mid-Autumn Festival that brings the community together every year.

The art featured a decorative light box, a signature archway, ping pong tables, playful seating arrangements, and three artistic planters.

Jordan Wong, the lead artist of the project, says he was inspired to create a piece that could be enjoyed by adults and children.

