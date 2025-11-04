Petting Zoo: Mother and Daughter Raise Moths

In Missouri, this mother and daughter duo have bonded over raising an unusual pet!

This mother and daughter raise moths as pets.

Though they only live for a week after hatching from their cocoons, they love them just like a dog.

When many think of moths, they think of the small white ones that eat your clothes. Only two species of moth eat clothing, and they are rare to come across.

“Yeah, moths get a bad rep, but they’re part of the ecosystem too.” said the mother, Allison Jack.