© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Mother and Daughter Raise Moths

By Olivia Stein
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:00 PM EST

In Missouri, this mother and daughter duo have bonded over raising an unusual pet!

This mother and daughter raise moths as pets.

Though they only live for a week after hatching from their cocoons, they love them just like a dog.

When many think of moths, they think of the small white ones that eat your clothes. Only two species of moth eat clothing, and they are rare to come across.

“Yeah, moths get a bad rep, but they’re part of the ecosystem too.” said the mother, Allison Jack.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo
Olivia Stein
See stories by Olivia Stein