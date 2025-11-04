Know Ohio: Nancy Hollister

Did you know that Ohio had a woman governor for 11 days?

That’s right, in 1997-1998, Governor Nancy Putnam Hollister held office in place of former governor George Voinovich, for which she served as his lieutenant governor. But that is far from the most impressive thing she accomplished in her time serving the public!

Growing up, she knew she wanted to promote world peace, which led her to some activism work in college at Kent State University. She never dreamed of becoming a politician, but some may say it was in her blood! She is related to founder of Marietta, Rufus Putnam, and her father served as a councilman for years when she was growing up.

After college, she went on to start a family in Marietta, where she ended up working on her friend’s city council campaign. She loved it and was offered to be in the city council herself when a role opened up. Without knowing what she was getting into, she accepted and began her career in public office.

After serving in city council, she went on to become the mayor of Marietta.

From here, Governor Voinovich noticed her work and offered her a role as director at the Office of Appalachian Affairs and then had her run as his lieutenant governor!

She served alongside Governor Voinovich for a few years, until becoming the governor for 11 days!

After this, she went on to work as a state representative for two terms before going back home.

Away from the public eye for a few years, Governor John Kasich appointed her to be director of the Board of Education in 2016.

Now, Hollister is retired, living with her family in Marietta. She says that above everything else, her favorite role she has held in her career is the role of being a wife and mother with her family.