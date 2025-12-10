NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 13

This week on the show:

A big winter storm covered much of the United States.

Margaret explains why we get lake effect snow.

We interview a nurse on this week’s Career Callout.

Are you feeling the winter blues? We have some tips that could improve our mental health.

Lake effect snow (noun): A meteorological phenomenon that occurs when cold air moves over a warm body of water causing snow

Seasonal affective disorder (noun): A type of depression that occurs at a specific time of year, usually in the winter when daylight hours are shorter

Brumating (verb): State of inactivity exhibited by reptiles during the winter months

Autobiography (noun): A book or a written passage that a person writes about themself

Acrostic poem (noun): Type of poem where the first letter of each line spells out a specific work, name, or phrase when you read it from top to bottom

People experiencing winter blues may feel a decline in energy, mood swings, or even irritability during the colder and darker months.

For our write-in question this week, we want to know: how do you take care of your mental health during winter?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their answers.

Snow days?

School districts across the Kansas City Metro area are already running out of snow days due to back-to-back winter storms.

Schools sometimes have to decide how to make up for lost classroom time due to weather.

For our poll this week we want to know what you think: How should schools deal with snow days?

Students can choose between: cancel class, virtual learning, or make up the day later in the year.

