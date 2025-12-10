A+: Northern Ohio Pen Pals

Bay High School students in a Computer Business Applications class are exchanging creative letters with second graders from Maplewood Elementary.

The younger students wrote autobiographies sharing personal interests, which inspired the high schoolers to create stories and poems featuring their writing partners.

Some students wrote adventure stories, while others composed acrostic poems highlighting shared hobbies like art and pets.

The project also includes making word searches and crossword puzzles using Google Sheets, and both groups are excited about the collaboration.

This week’s A+ Award celebrates the students for building friendships and using technology and creativity in their letter exchange project.

