Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Mini cows bring big mental health benefits

By Olivia Stein
Published December 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

A miniature cow farm in Michigan offers big mental health benefits to visitors.

What started as a hobby for the owner turned into a haven. People come to relax and find peace while visiting with the mini cows.

Experts say the simple act of touching and caring for an animal has a powerful effect on the brain. It can trigger the release of oxytocin, which is a bonding hormone, in the brain. This can reduce stress and promote feelings of calm and connection.

"What makes these sweet little cows so special is not just their size, but their spirit," Micki Shirah, owner of the farm, said.

