Politics on Point: Inauguration of President Donald Trump

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in an inauguration ceremony on January 20th.

An inauguration is a ceremony to induct someone into a new position. It is the transfer of presidential power from the outgoing US president – Joe Biden – to the new leader of the executive branch – Donald Trump.

Abby Marshall has the details in this special edition of Politics on Point.

Read the Script:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE MONDAY—

[PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: “I DONALD J TRUMP DO SOLEMNLY SWEAR…”]

HE’S THE SECOND PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY TO SERVE A SECOND TERM NON-CONSECUTIVELY.

[PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: “I RETURN TO THE PRESIDENCY, CONFIDENT AND OPTIMISTIC THAT WE ARE AT THE START OF A REALLY NEW ERA OF NATIONAL SUCCESS.”]

HIS RUNNING MATE-- J-D-VANCE-- IS NOW THE 50TH VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

THE ICONIC CEREMONY HELD INSIDE THE CAPITOL ROTUNDA-- DUE TO DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS.

THE DAY FULL OF CELEBRATORY EVENTS ACROSS DC--

INCLUDING A FIRST HONORS CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE ALL BRANCHES OF THE US MILITARY.

DURING HIS SPEECH IN THE ROTUNDA--TRUMP LAID OUT AN AMBITIOUS AGENDA TO TACKLE WHAT HE CALLS AN IMMIGRATION CRISIS.

TRUMP LATER HELD AN INAUGURATION PARADE AT CAPITOL ONE ARENA FOR HIS SUPPORTERS—

--WHERE HE SIGNED A SLEW OF EXECUTIVE ORDERS INCLUDING WITHDRAWING THE U-S FROM THE PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT.

AN EXECUTIVE ORDER IS AN OFFICIAL INSTRUCTION ISSUED BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES TO MANAGE THE OPERATIONS OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. IT HAS THE FORCE OF LAW BUT DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL FROM CONGRESS.

MORE EXECUTIVE ORDERS SIGNED INSIDE THE OVAL OFFICE INCLUDING AN ORDER TO CREATE THE DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY AND AN EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT GIVES TIKTOK 75 MORE DAYS TO FIND A NEW OWNER.