NewsDepth

Oct. 24, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 8

Season 56 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

This week on the show: Storms damage parts of North America. We met a pioneer in the world of wheelchair dancing. An eleven year old skater overcomes physical differences to compete. And what are inflatable pants?

Aired: 10/21/25
NewsDepth
Oct. 17, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 7
This week on the show: Ceasefire Agreement, Farming & Libraries!
Episode: S56 E7 | 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 10, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 6
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Jane Goodall, Invasive Species!
Episode: S56 E6 | 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 3, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 5
This week on the show: United Nations, Dayton Peace & The Moon!
Episode: S56 E5 | 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 26, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 4
This week on the show: Finances, Labor Market & Waterfalls!
Episode: S56 E4 | 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 19, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 3
This week on the show: Protests, Women’s Decathlon & Alebrijes!
Episode: S56 E3 | 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 12, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 2
This week on the show: Wild Fires, Firefighter Training & Seasons!
Episode: S56 E2 | 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 4, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 1
This week on the show: Tariffs, Back-To-School, Skywriters, & Superman!
Episode: S56 E1 | 26:46
NewsDepth
Extra Episode! | NewsDepth Season 55
This week on the show: School Lunches, Cheerleaders & Jesse Owens!
Episode: S55 E31 | 26:46
NewsDepth
May 8, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 30
This week on the show: Islands on Lake Erie, Cedar Point Memorabilia, & Therapeutic Horsemanship!
Episode: S55 E30 | 26:46
NewsDepth
May 1, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 29
This week on the show: Student Visas, Welding, Academic Anxiety, and Mindful Moments!
Episode: S55 E29 | 26:46
