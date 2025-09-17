Sketchbook: Alebrijes!

Alebrijes are super colorful, magical creatures made by artists in Mexico. They look like animals from your wildest dreams—like a fish with butterfly wings or a donkey with dragon horns!

A long time ago, an artist named Pedro Linares had strange dreams while he was sick. He saw these crazy creatures and kept hearing the word “alebrijes.” When he got better, he started making them out of paper and glue.

Now, his son Miguel Linares Mendoza makes alebrijes too! Miguel, his wife Paula, and their granddaughter Italibi came all the way to Cleveland to show people how they make these amazing sculptures using a special art called cartonería (that’s fancy talk for Mexican papier-mâché).

Each alebrije is one-of-a-kind, no two are ever the same. They’re like sculptures that come straight from your imagination!

Alebrijes aren’t just cool—they’re a way to share stories, dreams, and Mexican culture with the world.

Do you feel inspired to create your own alebrije? You can share your design by sending us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org!

Students and teachers, if you liked that special segment, please let us know by filling this survey!