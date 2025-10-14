Your Answers: Favorite hiking spots?

The Towpath Trail in Northeast Ohio was once used by mules to pull canal boats in the 1800s.

Today, it's a 101-mile path for walking, biking, and enjoying nature, thanks to efforts to restore it after years of damage.

For our write-to-us last week, we had you tell us: What are your favorite hiking spots?

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite hiking spot is the Kelly's Island Quarry it's because it has a ton of fossils and rocks and fissures in the ground. Another reason why it's my favorite hiking spot is that I have a beach house on Kelly's and there are a ton of good fishing places along the quarry.

- Mihailo, Kensington Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite hiking is out in the woods by the park! Me and my family go out and go hiking for a while.

— Jamir, Sidney Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite hiking trail is the DELTA LAKE! It is very, very hard and I know about it because on my family's trip, we did it!

I think it was 40,000 feet tall! By the time we got to the top it was freezing cold! My dad is a person who does almost everything sooooooooooooo he jumped in the freezing

COLD water and he said it was very cold! That is my favorite hike!

— Hannah, St. Gabriel School

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite hiking spot is the Euclid Creek Reservation. I have gone with my mom and sisters, and we could walk and talk for hours. It feels so nice and peaceful out there, and I would love for you to see it too!

- Ilana, Our Lady of the Lake

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite hiking spot here in the wonderful town of New Bremen would be Ken Dicke Park. I live really close to it so I can meet up with my friends and ride my bike over there. Also, it is a great spot to go fishing! We got 7 fish in 1 hour!

— Brayden, New Bremen