Spot on Science: Discovering Lucy

Over 50 years ago, a groundbreaking discovery was made in Ethiopia by a team led by Donald Johanson, a scientist with Cleveland ties.

They unearthed the nearly complete skeleton of an ancient human ancestor, later named Lucy.

This fossil, dated at 3.18 million years old, forever altered our understanding of human evolution, providing definitive evidence that early humans walked upright long before the advent of larger brains.

In this Spot on Science, Jeff St. Clair takes us on a journey to explore the fascinating findings behind Lucy’s discovery and the remarkable connections to Cleveland, where many of the scientists studying her bones are from, including Kent State University’s own Dr. Owen Lovejoy.

From the team’s legendary naming of Lucy after the Beatles’ song Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, to the sophisticated tests confirming her age, the significance of Lucy's upright posture shines through.

Her walking ability marks a pivotal moment in human evolution, one that gave our ancestors the freedom to use their hands and arms in ways never before possible, sparking the rise of tool use, social cooperation, and survival tactics that helped them thrive in a dangerous world.

Conversation Starters:



Who was Lucy, and why is she so important in the study of human history?

Why do you think the scientists named the fossil "Lucy"? Can you think of any other fun names for fossils?

Lucy lived a long time ago—over 3 million years ago! Why do you think it’s important for scientists to study fossils that are so old?

How do you think walking on two legs might have helped early humans survive better than animals that walked on all fours?

If you could travel back in time to meet Lucy, what questions would you want to ask her?

Share your thoughts with us! You can send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org

