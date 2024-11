Skulls can be spooky, but they’re also very cool!

Every skull tells a story, if you take the time to listen.

The wild boar, known for its strong jaws, tusks, and flat forehead, indicates its ability to forage and charge.

The beaver, featuring self-sharpening teeth and a robust jaw, designed for tree-cutting and efficient swimming.

And the skull of a pelican showcases its lightweight, porous structure, engineered for catching fish with a unique pouch and hook on its bill.