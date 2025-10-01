Know Ohio: Dayton Peace Accords

In 1995, Ohio was home to the Dayton Peace Accords, a peace agreement to end the Bosnian War.

The Bosnian War lasted about three and a half years and began when Bosnia and Herzegovina was formally recognized as a country. The Bosnian people had fought for independence from the communist country of Yugoslavia for years.

International forces began to intervene after years of this war and thousands of displaced Bosnian migrants. The U.S. was able to organize the Dayton Peace Accords in 1995.

Held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH, the meetings lasted twenty-one days before finally ending on an agreement between Bosnia and Yugoslavia.

In 2025, a 30-year anniversary conference was held at the Wright-Patterson Air Force to discuss the famous accords and how they impacted Dayton and Ohio overall.