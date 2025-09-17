© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Politics On Point: Sanctuary Cities

By Olivia Stein
Published September 17, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT

Today we are learning about sanctuary cities!

A sanctuary city is a municipality that limits local enforcement of federal laws in order to protect undocumented immigrants living in that city.

Immigrants are people who leave their country to live in another country, usually for many different reasons.

Some people go through the official steps and paperwork, but some might come without permission due to immediate danger, or because they need help fast. This is called undocumented immigration.

These cities protect undocumented immigrants from federal immigration police. This helps them feel more safe and comfortable to get medical help, report a crime, or call 911.

A sanctuary city is a place that chooses to protect local community trust, even if that means doing less to help with immigration enforcement.

Olivia Stein
