Career Callout: Firefighter

In this edition of Career Callouts, we meet Christine Hawker, Division Chief at the Beavercreek Township Fire Department. She answers some of your questions about her job for this week’s Career Callout.

The firefighting profession plays a critical role in protecting communities, saving lives, and preventing destruction in the face of dangerous fires and emergencies.

Firefighters undergo rigorous training to handle a wide range of emergency situations.

Firefighters are skilled professionals who work under high-pressure conditions, often dealing with life-threatening situations, making teamwork crucial in this field.

Firefighters must be experts in fire behavior, first aid, rescue techniques, and emergency medical procedures.

They are trained to use advanced equipment and tools to ensure safety and effectiveness in the field.

While a college degree is not required to be a firefighter, there are certain criteria each individual must meet. For example, a High School Diploma, a high level of fitness, fire training and certifications.

Firefighting jobs can range from firefighter, paramedic, fire inspector, to fire marshal, each with specific responsibilities and required expertise.

The average salary for a firefighter in the U.S. is around $50 thousand dollars per year.

