Write To Us: Practical Clothing?

What if a pair of pants could soften the blow from a fall?

A company in Quebec, Canada has created what it calls "smart pants".

These pants are equipped with an airbag and sensors that track a person's movement with the airbag inflating in the event of a fall.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to hear your ideas for practical clothing!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their their product descriptions and prototypes.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team