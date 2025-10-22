© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Practical Clothing?

Published October 22, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT

What if a pair of pants could soften the blow from a fall?

A company in Quebec, Canada has created what it calls "smart pants".

These pants are equipped with an airbag and sensors that track a person's movement with the airbag inflating in the event of a fall.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to hear your ideas for practical clothing!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their their product descriptions and prototypes.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Inbox