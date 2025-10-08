A+ Award: IWA Arts Initiative

Students from Incarnate Word Academy in Parma Heights recently showcased their creativity and engineering skills at the Parade the Circle festival!

With guidance from a local artist and support from senior citizens at the Benjamin Rose Senior Center, they built impressive owl-themed floats using upcycled materials like ramen bowls, toilet paper rolls, and cloth.

Each float conveyed inspiring messages through icons and imagery, encouraging future students to pursue greatness in areas like drama, music, nature, and ideas.

Their innovative designs and collaborative spirit earned them this week’s A+ Award—congratulations to the IWA Warriors!

