Politics on Point: 2024 Election Results

Donald Trump has secured a historic second term in the White House.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris by securing more than 270 electoral votes, which is needed to become the president.

Former president Donald Trump - now president-elect-- is the second person in U.S. history with two non-consecutive terms as commander-in-chief. The president-elect is the person who has been elected president but has not yet taken up office.

And Trump will have a republican Senate with him, after the republican party secured enough seats to take control of that chamber. One of those Senate seats is going to republican Bernie Moreno representing Ohio, after defeating current Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown from the democratic party.

Ohio voters also decided to reject Issue 1. Issue 1 proposed to change how legislative and congressional district maps are drawn - these are the maps that separate areas and neighborhoods into voting districts. Issue 1 would have replaced the seven elected officials on the Ohio Redistricting Commission with a 15-member panel of citizens representing all parties.