© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Spot On Science: Domesticated Animals

Published April 16, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT

Not all animals belong in zoos—some, like dogs, cats, and chickens, are domesticated, meaning they’ve been tamed by humans to live as pets or farm animals.

Domestication has happened over thousands of years, turning wild creatures into companions and helpers.

For example, dogs evolved from wolves in Ice Age Siberia, gradually becoming loyal and trainable partners.

Other animals like sheep, pigs, cows, and cats were domesticated across the world for food, labor, or pest control.

Even horses, bees, and birds like chickens were transformed through selective breeding.

Domestication has changed these animals, but it's also helped them survive and thrive by living alongside humans.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Spot on Science
Related Content