Spot On Science: Domesticated Animals

Not all animals belong in zoos—some, like dogs, cats, and chickens, are domesticated, meaning they’ve been tamed by humans to live as pets or farm animals.

Domestication has happened over thousands of years, turning wild creatures into companions and helpers.

For example, dogs evolved from wolves in Ice Age Siberia, gradually becoming loyal and trainable partners.

Other animals like sheep, pigs, cows, and cats were domesticated across the world for food, labor, or pest control.

Even horses, bees, and birds like chickens were transformed through selective breeding.

Domestication has changed these animals, but it's also helped them survive and thrive by living alongside humans.