NewsDepth

Nov. 7, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 10

Season 56 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

This week on the show: Federal workers are not getting paid due to the government shutdown. We visit the Cuyahoga Board of Elections. We meet Ohio's first female governor. And artists bring a parking lot to life in Cleveland’s Asiatown.

Aired: 11/04/25
NewsDepth
Oct. 31, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 9
This week on the show: Tariffs on Halloween Candy, Record Breaking Witches, Dia De Muertos!
Episode: S56 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 24, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 8
This week on the show: Storms in North America, Inclusive Sports, Practical Fashion!
Episode: S56 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 17, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 7
This week on the show: Ceasefire Agreement, Farming & Libraries!
Episode: S56 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 10, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 6
This week on the show: Government Shutdown, Jane Goodall, Invasive Species!
Episode: S56 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Oct. 3, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 5
This week on the show: United Nations, Dayton Peace & The Moon!
Episode: S56 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 26, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 4
This week on the show: Finances, Labor Market & Waterfalls!
Episode: S56 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 19, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 3
This week on the show: Protests, Women’s Decathlon & Alebrijes!
Episode: S56 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 12, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 2
This week on the show: Wild Fires, Firefighter Training & Seasons!
Episode: S56 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Sept. 4, 2025 | NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 1
This week on the show: Tariffs, Back-To-School, Skywriters, & Superman!
Episode: S56 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Extra Episode! | NewsDepth Season 55
This week on the show: School Lunches, Cheerleaders & Jesse Owens!
Episode: S55 E31 | 26:46
