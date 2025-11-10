© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Spot On Science: Estoy Enchilado!

Published November 10, 2025 at 2:08 PM EST

Why does spicy food feel like fire?

In this edition of Spot On Science, Jeff gets “enchilated,” that means that he ate something so spicy that he feels like his mouth is on fire!

But don’t worry! He dives into the science behind the heat, and even gives us some chemistry-based tips for when we feel like we need a firehose!

When you eat something hot, capsaicin—the compound in chili peppers—tricks your nerves into thinking you’re burning.

Your body reacts by sweating, flushing, and even hiccuping.

After the heat, your brain releases endorphins, which is why many people crave that fiery thrill. That could be why so many people seek out the spiciest of foods!

And if it’s too much? Skip the water—milk works best because its proteins break down capsaicin’s oily grip.

