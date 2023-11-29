© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Spot on Science: What does a healthy diet look like?

Published November 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST

Nutrition is like the fuel for your body.

Just as cars need the right kind of fuel to run smoothly, your body needs the right kinds of food to stay healthy and strong.

What does a healthy diet look like?

It should be balanced with what your body needs to grow and thrive.

Vegetables and fruits should fill half your plate, with healthy sources of protein and whole grains making up the rest.

Can we still eat treats as part of a healthy diet? Yes! of course you can have treats now and then.

The key is to not eat a lot of foods loaded with sugar or salt, like ice cream, soda, or chips.

