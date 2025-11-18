Your Answers: Favorite regional foods?

A meat-carving competition?

In last week’s episode, we visited the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, where they crowned this year’s winner for the Annual Scrapple Sculpting Competition.

Scrapple is a regional food from Philadelphia, and Pennsylvanians take a lot of pride in this savory dish - Just ask our Executive Producer, Mike!

For our Write-to-us last week, we wanted you to: tell us about your favorite regional food and what makes it special!

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite regional dish is a Cuban sandwich. They are really good and pretty easy to make. My favorite part about the Cuban sandwich is how the Swiss cheese and pickles taste together. We have it kinda pretty often but not that often. That's my favorite regional food dish. :>

- Alivia, Buckskin Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite regional food is Asian food. It's special due to some tasty foods like shrimp as well as more types of tasty foods like frog legs, crab, and much more.

— Micah, Dodge Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

Dear NewsDepth my regional food is Bruswick stew I think it is so good and it has shell noodles I it and that my favorite regional food. Bye!

— Rosey, Huntington Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite food is steak, but my favorite regional food is pierogies they are dumplings that are native to Europe many people eat them in different ways but what I do is I put butter and salt on them another thing I used to do was put sour cream over them but I started to use more butter after I started to get sick.

- Johnny, Willowick Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite regional food is puff-puff from Nigeria, a sweet, fluffy snack that’s crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It’s made from a simple mix of flour, sugar, yeast, and water, then fried into golden balls that taste warm and delicious. Puff-puff is special because everyone makes it a little differently. Some add nutmeg, others add pepper. And it’s always a hit at parties and gatherings. It’s a simple treat, but once you taste it, you never forget how good it is!

— Betty, Euclid Middle School