WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Doggie Bus!

By Olivia Stein
Published November 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

A Rhode Island woman has created a doggie bus to help pet owners!

Leslie DiManna saw a need in her community, a ride share for pets. Pet owners with busy schedules can reserve rides for their dogs or cats.

“You might have a late meeting, you might be a single mom and not be able to, you know, get that dog to that appointment on time. And even the elderly, disabled." Leslie said.

With up to 12 dogs able to be seated at a time, the bus can get noisy, but Leslie enjoys every minute of it!

NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo
Olivia Stein
See stories by Olivia Stein