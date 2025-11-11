Petting Zoo: Doggie Bus!

A Rhode Island woman has created a doggie bus to help pet owners!

Leslie DiManna saw a need in her community, a ride share for pets. Pet owners with busy schedules can reserve rides for their dogs or cats.

“You might have a late meeting, you might be a single mom and not be able to, you know, get that dog to that appointment on time. And even the elderly, disabled." Leslie said.

With up to 12 dogs able to be seated at a time, the bus can get noisy, but Leslie enjoys every minute of it!