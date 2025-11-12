A+ Award: Hudson Fourth Graders

This week’s A+ award goes to a group of students who are taking their education to a whole new level!

While learning about history and plays, they have been tasked by their teachers to produce a play about a chosen historical event!

The teachers held a speaker series where experts came in to discuss different aspects of the creation of a play. Our team here at NewsDepth got to present about scriptwriting!

They asked amazing questions and engaged in the process. They emphasized the importance of peer review during the scriptwriting process.

Now, they have begun working on their plays in order to perform them in December for their families!

For their dedication to the arts, their creativity, and their historical spirit, the Hudson fourth graders are this week's A+ award!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.