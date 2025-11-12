Write To Us: Favorite regional food?

A meat-carving competition?

In this week’s episode, we visit the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, where they crowned this year’s winner for the Annual Scrapple Sculpting Competition.

Scrapple is a regional food from Philadelphia, and Pennsylvanians take a lot of pride in this savory dish - Just ask our Executive Producer, Mike!

For our Write-to-us this week, we want you to: tell us about your favorite regional food and what makes it special!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team