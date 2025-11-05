A+ Award: Your Voice Matters

This week’s A+ award goes to a group of students who are very passionate about the democratic process.

Because they are too young to vote or too new to the voting process, it can be hard for younger people to stay engaged in the election process.

But that didn’t stop three Lakewood high school seniors from encouraging voters to show up the polls.

They did it with an award-winning TikTok video… recognized by Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Their dedication to democracy and making their voices heard has earned them this week's A+ award!

