Your Answers: Research what was on your ballot!

Last Tuesday, Ohioans and Americans across the country took to the polls.

This year, there were no federal or state-wide items on the ballot, but there were local races and issues that voters decided on.

Because each county had different races and issues on their ballots, we are assigning you to be the political reporters for your city.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to research what was on the ballot for your district and write a news article about it.

Dear NewsDepth,

In the November 4th, 2025, general election, Rocky River voters participated in races for Mayor, City Council At-Large, City Council Ward One, City Council Ward Two, City Council Ward three, and Council Ward four. As well as for Rocky River City School District Board of Education, and Rocky River Municipal Court judges and court. There are others. The winners I know are Pamela E. Boost, who is the new Mayor, Micheal J. O’ Shea, who won director of law, Jeanne Gallagher won city Council Ward 3, while Paul Shipp won City Council Ward 4. The 3 winners of the City Council At-Large are David W. Furry, Lisa Havemann, and Brian J. Sindelar. The new Rocky River Municipal Court Judge is Thomas J. Kelly. The Municipal Court Clerk is Mary Ellen Hemann. Lastly, the Rocky River Board of Education winners are Lauren Negrey and Jessica Wilson.

- Elizabeth, Kensington Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

Hello, and welcome. According to the results of Milford's election, democrat Rich Smith is the new mayor. Smith argued in favor of lower taxes and making Milford more affordable. Smith previously served as mayor in 2023 when then-Mayor Ben Blake resigned from office. With the election results, I am reporter Nora.

— Nora, Mulberry Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

The only issue on this voting time was for the renewal mileage of the Monroe County community college, and it did not pass.

— Brennen, Monroe Road Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

A new mayor in Cleveland Heights was elected named Jim Petras. I believe he is a good person. He was at the Lee road candy walk.

- Daniel, Roxboro Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Here in Wooster Ohio, we had to vote members of the city council, who will be on the board of education and finally, vote on a tax levy on Nov 4th, 2025.

— Noa, Edgewood Middle School